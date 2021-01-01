MALIN+GOETZ ingrown hair cream in Beauty: NA. MALIN+GOETZ ingrown hair cream in Beauty: NA. Rid your skin of bumps and irritation associated with hair removal with (MALIN+GOETZ) Ingrown Hair Cream. This soothing cream topically exfoliates away pore-clogging cells to treat and prevent ingrowns. Vitamins and botanicals condition and calm the skin, reducing redness and providing long-lasting relief.. Glycolic and Salicylic Acid exfoliate the skin. Vitamin E and B5 hydrate and repair. Chamomile and Allantoin soothe and calm inflammation. 0.5 fl oz. MALG-WU7. HC-216-15. MALIN+GOETZ combines trusted natural ingredients with advanced technology to create uncomplicated luxury skincare and fragrance for the modern, design-conscious individual. Their cleansers are formulated with amino acids to hydrate and purify without drying while their advanced moisturizers utilize botanically-derived fatty acids to intensely hydrate without leaving residue. Their targeted treatments offer effective solutions for specific concerns, and can be incorporated into a regimen as needed. Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, their products are suitable for all skin types and genders and are locally-made in the New York area to limit our carbon footprint. MALIN+GOETZ never tests on animals and is always striving towards more sustainable formulation and packaging practices.