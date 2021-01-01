Injinji Run Lightweight No-Show - XL - Gray

Features of the Injinji Run Lightweight No-Show 200 Needle Count: The more needles, the better. 200 Needle socks Are lightweight, sturdy and durable. Arch Support: Supportive band that offers a secure and stable Fit. Better Grip: Injinji socks allow for better gripping and balance inside your shoe. Blister Prevention: With each toe protected, skin-on-skin friction is completely eliminated protecting your foot from blisters and hot spots. Fiber content: 28% COOLMAX 67% Nylon 5% Lycra Moisture Management: Each toe is wrapped in sweat-wicking material so your foot will be drier and therefore more comfortable than in traditional socks. Total Foot Utilization: When your toes Are separated and properly aligned, this allows your entire foot to be engaged in any athletic activity. Mesh Top: Provides maximum breathability and ventilation on the top of foot.