INK+IVY Ellipse 3-pc. Cotton Comforter Set, One Size , Pink

Create a chic contemporary look in your bedroom with the Ink+Ivy Ellipse cotton jacquard comforter set. The 100% cotton jacquard comforter and shams flaunt a blush geometric design in eyelash woven details, adding texture and dimension on the face of the comforter set. A solid blush reverse complements the top of the bed, while a hidden bartacking on the hypoallergenic polyester filling creates a clean, duvet-like finish. Matching shams feature a 1-inch flange and an overlap closure on the back. Machine washable for easy care, this cotton jacquard comforter set gives your bedroom a soft and modern charm.Stylish and contemporary 100% cotton jacquard comforter set in eyelash-look woven detailsHidden bartacking for clean duvet-style lookSet includes comforter and 2 matching shamsHypoallergenic polyester filling in the comforterMachine washable# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 1 Comforter(s), 2 Standard Sham(s)Bed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 46 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 92 Length/Inches, 88 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: JacquardSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecor Styles: Modern, ContemporarySham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported