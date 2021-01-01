INK+IVY Nea 3-pc. Stripes Comforter Set, One Size , Multiple Colors

The INK+IVY Nea Cotton Printed Comforter Set with Trims offers a handsome update to your bedroom decor. A printed stripe pattern and rows of tassels, in multiple hues, create a shabby chic look on the 100% cotton comforter and shams. Hidden bar tacking in the filling gives the comforter a clean duvet-like finish. The 2 matching shams feature a 1-inch flange and an overlap closure on the back to easily insert your pillows. Made from 100% cotton, this comforter set is machine washable and adds a modern touch with boho flair to your bedroom. This cotton comforter set also features an antimicrobial treatment that prevents bacteria buildup for odor control, keeping the fabric fresher, longer. Contemporary Boho comforter set in tassels and printed stripesChic style tassels on 6 rows of the cotton printed comforterHidden bartacking for clean duvet-style lookSet includes comforter and 2 matching shams. Euro shams and pillows sold separatelyAnti-microbial treatment for health and wellnessMachine washable# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 2 Standard Sham(s), 1 Comforter(s)Quilt Style: PrintedBed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 46 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 92 Length/Inches, 88 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: PercaleSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecor Styles: Modern, ContemporarySham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported