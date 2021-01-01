INK+IVY Nea Light-Filtering Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, One Size , White

Elevate your home decor with the modern boho style of our ink+ivy nea cotton printed tassel trim and lined window curtain. This natural cotton window panel features fresh printed stripes and tassel detailing creating a rich artisanal texture, for a shabby chic look and feel. A lightweight white cotton lining on the reverse softly filters light, while providing better drapability and added privacy. Each panel is finished with a rod pocket top for easy hanging, and back tabs for a more clean and tailored finish. This window panel is sold as a single and 2 window panels must be purchased to cover any standard size window. Complete the look with coordinating bedding sets and bath decor, available and sold separately.Included: 1 Panel(s)Top Construction: Rod PocketTop Opening: 3 In Rod Pocket/Back TabsUse: IndoorFabric Content: 100% CottonFabric Description: PercaleLining: LinedLining Material: CottonLight Filtration: Light-FilteringCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 84 InchCurtain Width: 50 InchDecor Styles: Modern, ContemporaryBack of Curtain Color: WhiteCountry of Origin: Imported