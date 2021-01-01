INK+IVY Pomona Antimicrobial Chevron 3-pc. Coverlet Set, One Size , Blue

The INK+IVY Pomona 3 Piece Coverlet Mini Set offers a modern casual update to your bedroom. This cotton coverlet features an embroidered chevron pattern for an elevated cozy look. The 2 matching shams repeat the design of the coverlet to complete the bedding set. This quilted cotton coverlet set uses an antimicrobial treatment that provides built-in freshness protection, reducing the growth of odor causing bacteria to keep fabric lasting longer. Euro shams and pillows sold separately. Embroidered cotton coverlet setSet includes coverlet and 2 matching shams. Euro shams and pillows sold separatelyAnti-microbial treatment for health and wellnessMachine washable This coverlet set features chevron-patterned stitching in contrasting colors for a unique look you can use alone or layer.contrast chevron stitching design on solid backsolid back with coordinating contrast stitching3-piece sets include:coverlet2 shamsFull/Queen sets include standard shams. King sets include king shams.Cotton coverlet with cotton/polyester fill; cotton shams. Washable. Imported.Full/Queen: coverlet is 88x92"; shams are 26x20"King: coverlet is 104x92"; shams are 36x20"