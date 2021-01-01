The InMotion T900 Manual Treadmill is an affordable alternative to a standard at home treadmill. Dual weighted flywheels provide a smooth workout as you walk or run. Because this treadmill is manual, there is no need to place it near an outlet and or worry about motor maintenance. Lightweight construction and wheels make it easily portable. FEATURES: Dual weighted flywheels Smooth workout at a walk or run Monitor tracks your distance, workout time, speed and calories burned No electric outlet needed and no motor to maintain Adjust your workout intensity by choosing one of two incline positions, 10 degrees or 8 degrees Lightweight with transport wheels for easy portability 47" L x 22" W x 45" H