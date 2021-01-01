This Columbia Inner Limits II Jacket has a great look, breathability, and waterproofing that'll help you reach internal and external limits before you break past them. Omni-Tech shell â¢ Two-layer design with plain weave outer and waterproof membrane. â¢ Waterproof and fully seam-sealed protection. â¢ Breathable design allows passage of moisture-vapor from perspiration. Attached, adjustable drawcord hood gives you coverage when you need it. Long sleeves are loose through to adjustable hook-and-loop cuffs. Stand collar with a full zip closure in front and an internal draft flap. Internal secure pocket for stashing your essentials while you're on-the-go. Covered hand pockets with zip closures to help keep their contents in place when you're on-the-go. Adjustable drawcord at the hem helps keep the elements at bay. Branding on the left sleeve. 100% polyester; Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Sleeve Length: 38 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.