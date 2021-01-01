Innersense Organic Beauty Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer

Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer - Innersense Organic Beauty's Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer is a whipped styling creme to create workable texture and definition. Benefits Creates workable texture Adds flexible definition Tames frizz and flyaway Key Ingredients Shea Butter to add flexible definition and touchable texture Honey to tame frizz and flyaways Formulated Without Phthalates Ethoxylates Sulfates Silicones 1,4 dioxane Parabens Petro compounds Propylene and butylene glycol PEG MEA TEA MIA EDTA artificial dyes Synthetic fragrances - Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer