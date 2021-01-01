Garmin inReach Explorer+ Handheld GPS

TECHNOLOGY: Tough, durable, and impact-resistant design Water-rated to IPX7 for use in any weather conditions Rugged handheld satellite communicators enable two-way text messaging via 100% global Iridium® satellite network, even without cellular service (satellite subscription required) Built-in digital compass, barometric altimeter and accelerometer provide additional statistics on your adventures Rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 100 hours of battery life in 10-minute tracking mode and up to 30 days at the 30-minute interval power save mode Compatible with the Earthmate® app, which provides access to unlimited maps, aerial imagery and U.S. NOAA charts USES: Get out and explore more with the ability to drop waypoints, mark key locations, track your progress, and follow a breadcrumb trail back to base Navigate using preloaded DeLorme® TOPO maps with on-screen GPS routing Receive inReach weather forecasts for your current location or other waypoints or destinations on your itinerary SPECIAL FEATURES: In case of emergency, trigger an interactive SOS to the 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center Track and share your location with family and friends using the web-based MapShare™ portal ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Dimensions: 2.7 in. x 6.5 in. x 1.5 in. Display Size: 1.4 in. W x 1.9 in. H Display Resolution: 200 x 265 pixels Weight: 7.5 oz. Battery Type: Rechargeable internal lithium-ion Water Rating: IPX7 Interface: micro USB Memory: 2 GB (varies based on included maps)