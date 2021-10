Great for all who like fresh italian pizza from the oven. Perfect for a real pizza baker who loves to create all types of pizza. Cool graphic of a pizza slice in a pixel arcade style. Nice retro vintage design for gamer who love slot machines. Perfect for all who like gaming on PC and Console. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.