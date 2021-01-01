Inset Border Cordless Light-Filtering Roman Shade, One Size , Brown

Headrail without end caps will be 1/4" smaller in width than order size to represent the end caps.Installation Type: Ceiling Mounted, Inside Mounted, Outside MountedIncluded: 1 Set of Mounting Hardware, 1 Instruction Manual(s)Features: Easy InstallationAdditional Information: Street-Facing Side Is WhiteInside Flush Mount: 2 In DeepInside Mount Clear: 1 1/2 In DeepUse: IndoorMeasurements: 64 Length/Inches, 23 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyesterLight Filtration: Light-FilteringCare: Spot CleanControl Types: CordlessCountry of Origin: Imported