MOTHER Insider Crop Step Fray in Black. - size 29 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28) 92.5% cotton 5% poly 2.5% elastane. Front and back pockets. Asymmetrical raw cut hem. 14 at the knee and 14 at the leg opening. MOTH-WJ534. 1157 180. Los Angeles-based denim vets Tim Kaeding and Lela Tillem debuted MOTHER in the fall of 2010. Their collection offers a stellar fit, ultra comfort, and denim made from fabrics that are soft, stretchy, and cashmere-like. Expect your favorite styles reinvented along with bell bottoms and not-too-skinny skinnies.