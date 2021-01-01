Inspirational French Quote Joy of Life Joie De Vivre T-Shirt

Joie de vivre. Joy of living. Inspirational and motivational French quote design for those who love the beautiful and romantic French language. Cool dictionary definition style merchandise mixed with witty sarcasm and light humor. Who says you can't be funny, chic and cool while inspiring others with this insightful words and life sayings. Great souvenir, Christmas gift and birthday present for those who dream of travelling to Paris and fall in love on the Eiffel Tower. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem