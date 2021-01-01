b.tempt'd by Wacoal White Inspire Eyelet Lace Bralette

B.Tempt'd By Wacoal Inspire Eyelet Lace Bralette. The b.tempt'd by Wacoal Inspire Eyelet Lace Bralette is the dainty intimate that you'll want to lounge about in all day, with its comfortable construction and pretty lace detailing. Features Mesh-lined eyelet lace bralette with two-part cups that are set into long lace frame Allover soft stretch eyelet with pretty scalloped edge Pullover design Fully adjustable straps for a customized fit Underbust seam adds support and this can also be worn as a top-ish