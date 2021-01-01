Fitbit Sangria Black Inspire Tracker Sangria Black

Fitbit Inspire Tracker Sangria Black. The Inspire Fitness Tracker from Fitbit is more than just a tracker, it's a companion that's by your side on the road to a better you. It's designed to give you the stats and information you need while guiding and motivating you to reach your weight and fitness goals. Its tracking abilities span the entire day, from counting steps and distance traveled, to automatic sleep tracking to help ensure you get a restful night of sleep. Includes: Tracker Small Classic Wrist Band Large Classic Wrist Band