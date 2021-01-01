IGK Instafamous Blonde Conditioner is an ultra-nourishing and brightening conditioner that will freshen the color of blondes white gray and violet toned hair. This must-have formula will bring dull blonde and pastel shades to life. Designed to restore color shine and smoothness this formula of aloe extract amino acids lemongrass extract emollients and natural extracts will nourish dry hair and help retain moisture. While your hair is being toned and brightened it is being strengthened and moisturized at the same time. IGK Instafamous Blonde Conditioner 8 oz - Womens IGK Conditioners - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.