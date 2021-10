Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye is an amazing temporary solution to a firmer, smoother eye area. The fast-acting formula erases crow's feet, fine lines and wrinkles minutes after you apply. A blend of powerful complexes quickly smoothes and tightens while reducing puffiness and enhancing skin density. Vitamins C and E combat free radical damage as pro-vitamin B5 penetrates to repair tissue, resulting in long-term youthfulness.