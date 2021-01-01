Instant Hatha Flow Teacher Just Add Coffee! Coffee Pulse/EKG Tank Top

Instant Hatha Flow Teacher. Just Add Coffee! Funny coffee cup, EKG pulse rate quote. Get matching designs for your Hatha Flow Teacher group or coffee shop. Guaranteed to make friends colleagues laugh. Funny heartbeat ekg pulseline coffee lover design! Instant Hatha Flow Teacher Just Add Coffee. A coffee loving Hatha Flow Teacher saying for a Hatha Flow Teacher who loves coffee humor! Funny heartbeat, EKG, ECG pulse phrase, coffee fan. Easy, no-fuss, simple outfit for an off-duty Hatha Flow Teacher . Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem