Instant Keto Pot: Electric Pressure Cooker For Ketogenic Diet Cookbook; Guidelines and Recipes Jessica Troyer Author

Looking for a way to follow the Ketogenic Path without having to spend a whole lot of time in the kitchen? Well, look no further as the combination of an Electric Pressure Pot and a Keto Diet is the solution that you've been looking for!With all of the so called Amazing diets out there, it's really hard to choose one that actually works amongst the crowd. It's very safe to say though that very few diets out of those hundreds are as effective yet as misunderstood as the Ketogenic Diet! While there are thousands of people out there who are just one step away from embarking on a Keto journey, they are often discouraged due to some misleading information found all around the web.If you happen to be one of the bold and daring individuals who has decided to surpass all odds and followed the Keto path, then you have found your literal gold mine here! This book has been designed to include all the necessary information required to follow a fully-fledged Keto journey with ease. Since everything here is written in easy to understand bite sized portions, even an amateur will be able to grasp the concept in hours! As for the Electric Pressure Cooker (Pot)? Well, we did not forget about that either! The Pot gets a separate chapter of its own in this book that allows you to understand the fundamental concepts of using a diet with ease. Going through that chapter, you will be able to master your new pot in no time! Following a Ketogenic diet comes with essential benefits:Keep your body energized: During a Keto diet, your body will start to burn fat instead of carbohydrates to get its energy. Since fat is essentially present in abundance in our body, your body will stay energized all throughout the day! Prevent arterial blockages: A Keto diet will greatly help to lower down the amount of bad cholesterol in your body, leading to a healthy heart and even healthier arteriesHelp you to control your appetite and prevent diabetes: The diet will also help you to control the amount of food that you consume! And since the level of LDL will greatly decrease, your body will be much less prone to suffering from Type-2 DiabetesImprove skin condition: The diet will help you to prevent skin inflammation and improve the texture of your skinImprove weight loss: And let's not forget the fact that the diet will also allow you to lose your weight in the long run and improve the amount of fat burnt through daily activities!And those are just the tip of the Ice Berg! However, you must be wondering now. How does one follow a Keto Diet in general? Well...The premise of a Ketogenic Diet is fairly simple, lower down your Carb intake so you can encourage your body to enter a state of Ketosis and influence it to burn more fat instead of carbohydrates.Once you have discovered the rules, tips and tricks and amazing advantages of the Ketogenic Diet, be ready to go through the mouthwatering recipes included in this book that will help to energize and trim down your body in no time!