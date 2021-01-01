e.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil, Auburn

e.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil shapes, defines, and fills in brows for a natural, polished look. The dual-sided design applies color with the fine tip liner on one side and tames and combs brows with the other to create defined-looking eyebrows with a flawless arch. Blonde: For Light to Strawberry Blonde Hair Taupe: For Blonde to Light Brown Hair Auburn: For Red to Brown Hair Neutral Brown: For Medium Brown Hair Deep Brown: For Dark Brown to Black Hair Black: For Deep Black Hair Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.