Instant Pot Miracle Vegetarian Cookbook: More than 100 Easy Meatless Meals for Your Favorite Kitchen Device Urvashi Pitre Author

100+ all-new meatless recipes for the Instant Pot by the best-selling author of Indian Instant Pot and Instant Pot Fast & Easy Urvashi Pitre, author of best-selling cookbooks such as Indian Instant Pot Cookbook, The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook, and Instant Pot Fast & Easy, is back with her latest Instant Pot collection featuring 100 boldly flavored vegetarian and vegan recipes. Unlike with many other vegetarian cookbooks, you won't find esoteric ingredients like seitan, tempeh, and fake meats. Instead, the emphasis is on fresh, whole foods that everyone in the family will enjoy, even meat eaters, from Mexican, French, Greek, Thai, and Indian cuisines, to name just a few. The recipes have been impeccably tested, as are all of Pitre's recipes, so they will work right every time with a minimum amount of fuss. Dishes like Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta, Harissa Bean Stew, Butternut-Ginger Soup, and Hot Fudge Pudding Cake use whole, plant-based ingredients and come together for an indulgent and satisfying meal, making this an essential purchase for Instant Pot fans--vegetarian or not.