What It Is: Revolutionize the way you glow with Trish's customizable tanning drops. What It Does: This colorless tanning concentrate transforms any moisturizer, serum or oil into a custom self-tanner. Added to your Trish skin care, in 4-6 hours the hydrating formula will leave skin with a flawless, ultra-flattering glow. Simply adjust the number of drop to achieve your desired depth. Use daily as desired.