More than just arice cooker, theInstantZest quickly steam veggies, fish, dumplings, tamales, cabbages, wontons and more with ease.This InstantZest Rice & Grain Cookbook for Beginnerscontains the following categories:White Rice RecipesBrown Rice RecipesLentilsBeansSteamed Vegetables21 Days Meal PlanAnd More...Get a copy of this great Cookbook and enjoy your life once and for all.