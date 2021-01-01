Reebok Lifestyle Instapump Fury OG

Let the rage out of the cage with the retro colors and design of the classic Reebok Instapump Fury OG sneakers. Reebok Classic design details throughout for a throwback feel. Reebok Instapump system inflates with a no-lace air pump and release system to hug the foot for a secure and adjustable fit. Best for smooth running, casual wear, and light training. Stretchy synthetic and fabric upper for lightweight, breathable support. Low-cut design for freedom of motion and quicker transitions. Visible hexagonal cushioning at the midsole for lightweight cushioning and a classic Reebok look. Carbon rubber rim under the toe and heel for strategic traction. Durable synthetic outsole with interdependent front and back split sole construction with TPU stability plate. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9, Women's 10.5, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.