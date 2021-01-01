Garmin Instinct GPS Watch, Graphite

Built to military standard 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance up to 100 meters, the Garmin® Instinct GPS Watch is an extremely rugged and durable tool that you can rely on. Featuring a built in 3rd axis compass, barometric altimeter, and GOS satellite systems to deliver reliable navigation, the Instinct also offers monitoring and training options and has the ability to track heartrate, activity, and stress throughout the day. FEATURES: Durable construction built to 810G military standard for thermal, shock, & water resistance Fiber-reinforced polymer case & chemically-strengthened, scratch-resistant display Vented silicon bands with 2 independent, removable keeper loops for a secure fit all day long Built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter with GPS, GLONAS, and Galileo network capabilities TracBack® feature for easy navigation back on the same route back to your starting point Tracking ability to monitor heart rate, activity, and stress throughout your day Smart notifications allow you to connect your phone to the watch Long lasting battery life with up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, 16 in GPS mode, & 40 in UltraTrac® battery saver mode