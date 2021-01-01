Instinct with Bike Mount Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS Features GLONASS and Galileo Heart Rate Monitoring and 3axis Compass Graphite Graphite

Rugged GPS watch built to withstand the toughest environments Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters) Built-in 3-axis compass and Barometric altimeter Plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and galileo) support helps track in more challenging environments than GPS alone Monitor your estimated heart rate, activity and stress; train with preloaded activity profiles Stay connected with smart notifications (with a compatible smartphone) and automatic data uploads to the connect online fitness community