Instructional Coach Rainbow Appreciation Tote Bag

Are you looking for unique stuff for an instructional coach, leader, teacher, student, educators, or anyone in your family or friends who loves teaching with humor? Then, this is a great awesome thing for you. Instructional Coach Rainbow Appreciation is an excellent nifty product for all. This novelty graphic drawing art design is perfect for everyone who loves a rainbow, supporting learning, growth, and achievement. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.