Alexander Wang Integral Shrug Ribbed Pullover

Elevated pullover with a modern square neckline and integrally knitted shrug fashioned to a form that is bodycon at waist and chest with slightly exaggerated bell sleeves that tapers at cuff. Squareneck Long sleeves Cotton/nylon Professional care only Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND: New York-based fashion wunderkind Alexander Wang founded his namesake label in 2005 at the young age of 21. Renowned for its cool, utilitarian style and signature use of black, the innovative brand continues to infuse an off-duty aesthetic with cutting-edge silhouettes and luxurious textures. Advanced Designer - Alexander Wang > Alexander Wang > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander Wang. Color: Snow White. Size: Small.