Neutrogena Intense Gel Eyeliner, Smudge- & Water-Resistant, Dark Brown, 0.004 oz

Neutrogena Intense Gel Eyeliner in Dark Brown is highly pigmented, for solid lash lines that won't crack or melt precise eyeliner is quick and easy to apply on lash lines with an applicator that provides an even line in just one stroke formulated with the antioxidant Vitamin E this brown gel eyeliner is smudgeable for the first 30 seconds, then dries to a smudge-resistant line that doesn't flake or face dermatologist tested, the eye makeup is gentle and water-resistant, which makes it ideal for exact waterline application this gel eyeliner helps eyes pop and seem larger and is the perfect addition to your daily beauty routine.IngredientsMethyl Trimethicone, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Polyethylene, Isohexadecane, Paraffin, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Microcrystalline Wax, Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate, Acrylates/Stearyl Acrylate/Dimethicone Methacrylate Copolymer, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Tocopheryl Acetate, Iron Oxides May Contain: Black 2, Titanium Dioxide.Disclaimer