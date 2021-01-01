Intense Hydration Priming Hair Serum, Tree Hut Hair & Scalp Treatment With Organic Shea Butter, for Normal To Dry & Color Treated Hair, No Sulfates, Made In USA, 1.7 Fl. Oz

Hair Care starts with skin care - Tree Hut brings our renowned skincare expertise to the root of all healthy hair — YOUR scalp. All Tree Hut luxurious hair care products are proudly made In the USA. 100% pure natural shea butter - a premium deep moisturizer rich in Vitamins to hydrate, soften, and smooth scalp and hair. Hyaluronic acid - a natural hair and scalp moisturizer that stimulates hair fullness without adding weight. Also known to provide anti-aging properties. Sugar - Provides an exfoliating and stimulating scalp treatment and is a natural conditioner for hair damage. Vegetable pea Protein - helps heal heat-damaged hair cuticles to Boost moisture, combat dullness, and enhance shine. Sulfate and paraben free - no sulfates or parabens. Always free of harmful chemicals for pure, healthy and luxurious treatment of hair and scalp.