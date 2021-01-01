L'Occitane Intense Repairing Shampoo

Moisturize your hair with L'Occitane Aromachologie Intense Repairing Shampoo. Formulated with amino acids and five essential oils (ylang-ylang, sweet orange, lavender, geranium, and angelica), the formula also helps hair feel soft. How do I use it: Dispense a small amount of shampoo into the palms of your hands, and mix with water to create a lather. Gently massage the scalp with the fingertips in circular motions for a pleasant sensory experience, starting at the nape of the neck, then near the temples, and finish with the top of your scalp. Rinse with lukewarm water and follow with the Aromachologie Conditioner (not included). From L'Occitane. Includes: