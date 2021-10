Sachajuan Intensive Repair Conditioner helps protect your color from fading UV rays for a radiant appearance. This hair conditioning treatment fortifies your follicles with rhodophycea- and carrageenan-rich algae extracts. Vitamin B12 amplifies your hair color and never flattening it. Your locks look smooth and restored over time for increased manageability and an overall healthy luster.Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image