Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF35

The silky bi-phase Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 35 is formulated with Active Skin Energizing Complex, featuring cordyceps and artemia. Formulated with argireline peptide and UVA/UVB protection, this serum foundation helps improve your skin's appearance while providing the appearance of a luminous, natural-looking finish.



How do I use it: Shake bottle well. Gently dispense desired amount of product onto hand or brush. Remember, a little goes a long way. Apply foundation around the nose and mouth, or anywhere you see unevenness. Blend with brush, sponge, or fingertips.



From Bobbi Brown.



