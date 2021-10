Key Notes: - Top notes: Bergamot, Rosemary, Violet Leaves - Middle notes: Orris, Amber, Frankincense, Cistus, Myrrh, Vanilla - Base notes: Leather, Agarwood Smoke, Patchouli, Sandalwood, Cedarwood About The Fragrance: Interlude Black Iris evokes an air of disorder while maintaining a sense of balance and tranquility through inventive use of orris, frankincense and myrrh. An orchestrated blend of technical skill and creative integrity, the fragrance takes one moment in time for self-reflection an