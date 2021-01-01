Proven to rebuild strength for those suffering from lateral epicondylitis, the TheraBand® Intermediate FlexBar offers up to 15 lbs. of force to reduce soreness while focusing on toning your shoulders, forearms, and upper extremities. Rehabilitative Relief Proven to relieve elbow pain by 81% Targets muscles in your elbows, forearms, and hands to rebuild strength Resistance style training helps to softly manipulate tissue without causing re-injury Minimal Equipment, Maximum Results Bar flexes and twists to build forearm, shoulder, hand, and elbow strength Offers up to 15 lbs. of resistance Tested to increase strength in your elbow’s tendons by 72% Ideal for athletes in tennis, golf, and baseball who perform constant swinging motions Key Details Rehabilitative FlexBar Ideal for recovering from injuries associated with tennis elbow Dry rubber design allows you to flex, twist, and oscillate to engage various parts of your arms and shoulders Includes instructions for helpful exercises and tips to maximize results Tension: Light Weight: 15 lbs. Measurement: 12’’ Length, 1 ½’’ Diameter TheraBand