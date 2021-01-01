Intermittent Fasting and Keto Recipes: +150 Easy and Irresistible Ketogenic Recipes With a Complete Intermittent Fasting Meal Plan to Lose Weight, Sta

Have your customers tried all sorts of diets in the past and don't believe it's possible to succeed? Do you want to make sure that by buying just one book they will come back to buy again and again?Then, You Need This Book in Your Library and... Your Customers Will Never Stop to Use and Gift It! The Keto Diet is excellent for the one size fits all approach and allows you an easy adaptation to specific needs. This keto cookbook provides the means to empower everyone to develop a customizable approach plan, offering many options while dealing with the limitations of the standard ketogenic diet. And all that without sacrificing Taste or Quality!!With this cookbook, you will cook better, tastier and faster meals for yourself and your family.In this book, they will discover:What is the ketogenic diet?The ketogenic nutritionThe benefits of fastingWhat is Intermittent Fasting 16/8 Based on?What Happens if I Do Not Like Any Food Included in the Diet and I Cannot Eat It?Keto diet recipesSPECIAL Keto Bread recipesSPECIAL Keto Chaffle Recipes ? - WHY THIS BOOK CAN HELP YOUR CUSTOMERSWith The Keto Reset Diet, they can eat to total satisfaction by enjoying rich, high-satiety foods and even weather occasional slip-ups. They'll use keto as a lifelong tool to stay trim, healthy, energetic, and free from the disastrous health conditions caused by the typical American diet. With step-by-step guidance and recipe section with over 100 delicious keto-friendly recipes, this is the definitive guide to help the keto-beginner or the experienced health enthusiast understand the what, why, and how to succeed with ketogenic eating. Click the BUY NOW Button, Buy THOUSANDS of Copies and Let Your Customers Rob Your Library!!