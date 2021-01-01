TUMI International 21" Carry-On in Silver at Nordstrom Rack

A glossy-finished carry-on with 360 degree swivel wheels and an adjustable telescopic handle is easy to move around with at any airport. . Top flat handle. Back top telescopic handle. Two-way zip-around closure with side lock. Exterior features detachable ID tag and 4 bottom 360-degree swivel wheels. Interior features zip-around compartment, 3 zip wall pockets, and adjustable garment straps. Approx. 21.25" H x 14" W x 9" D. Approx. 1" flat handle drop, up to 12" telescopic handle drop. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Polycarbonate exterior, nylon lining