Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. USA! USA! USA! Show off your national pride in the The North Face International Collection Cropped Pullover Hoodie. Durable construction. Attached hoodie. Drawstring closure. Long sleeves. Branding graphic print on front, sleeve and back. Ribbed cuffs and waistline. Polyblend for super soft feel. 70% cotton, 30% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 22 in Sleeve Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.