The ozone layer, a fragile shield of gas, protects the Earth from the harmful portion of the rays of the sun, thus helping preserve life on the planet. Why is Ozone Layer important? Ozone protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the Sun. ... With a weakening of the Ozone Layer shield, humans would be more susceptible to skin cancer, cataracts and impaired immune systems. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem