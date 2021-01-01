International Dot Day 2021 - Make your mark T-Shirt

Best advise in life: make your mark and see where it takes you. Get this THE DOT DAY design and celebrate your life. Wear it all through the year, not just on International Dot Day. Be kind and strong, even if your efforts seem as small as a dot. The positive message on this design is an inspiration for all of us: MAKE YOUR MARK WITH JUST A DOT. In other words, every one of us has the power to make this world a better place around us. What can you create with just a dot? A whole world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem