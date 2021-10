EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Amina Muaddi is helping us to celebrate International Women's Day 2020 with this tongue-in-cheek T-shirt, designed in the name of charity. Cut in Italy from lightweight white organic cotton-jersey, it has dropped sleeves that accentuate the slightly loose fit. Wear yours with leather pants and the brand's signature heels. Shown here with: [Attico Pants id1211513], [RIXO Tote id1181843], [Amina Muaddi Sandals id1223064], [Laura Lombardi Necklace id1205397].