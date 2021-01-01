International World Lucky Egg Day Eggs Tote Bag

Your lucky transfer day is coming? Want to spread funs and happiness in an impressive way to your dear boyfriend, husband, or people around? Then, this Lucky Egg Retrieval Day design in retro vintage style, will help you grab wows! This is for future mom, as a extremely meaningful Thanksgiving, Xmas gift. Grab one now to make your wife, woman, girl, friend, bestie surprised! She will be touched and burst into happiness for knowing how much you care about her and your small family. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.