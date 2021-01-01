Kiki de Montparnasse Intime Thong in White. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Kiki de Montparnasse Intime Thong in White. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 80% micro modal 20% polyamideContrast Fabric: 95% silk 5% lycra. Made in China. Hand wash. Mesh thong back. Soft, lightweight jersey fabric. Satin trim. Item not sold as set. KIDE-WI25. CR-PN-012. Kiki De Montparnasse is a New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand crafted and designed to be worn in and beyond the bedroom. Beautifully crafted using the highest quality of materials, Kiki De Montparnasse Pleasure Products bridge the gap between style and sexual being. Play Provocatively.