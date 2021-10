No need to worry about what the label says, love is love. This graphic is all about the acceptance of all people regardless of race, gender identity, sexuality, ability, religion, or citizenship. It's seriously time to get beyond all that and just love. While this graphic speaks to wine lovers, the message here is that inclusivity is in. Exclusion, hate, labels, and inequity is out! Cancelled. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem