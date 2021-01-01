Into The Woods Necklace

Into The Woods NecklaceThese days we are all connecting with nature however and whenever we safely can. This charming little pendant keeps the outdoors close to your heart with an ode to camping and all things natural. Pair this pendant with your choice of nylon cord color and whether you are hiking, swimming or working from home, celebrate nature in style. sterling silver pendant cast in Thailand (Fair Trade)pendant diameter approximately 5/8"16" or 18" lengthseveral cord color optionsperfect everyday piecehappy to get wetartisan made in USAlifetime warranty