Closeout . Stay comfortable through all your cold-weather activities with SmartWooland#39;s Intraknit Merino 200 base layer top, crafted from wicking, temperature-regulating merino wool with knit-in mesh venting zones to keep you cool and 3D mapping for a custom, movement-friendly fit. Available Colors: STONE GRAY/ROSE CLOUD FLORAL SCAPE, OCEAN ABYSS/WAVE BLUE FLORAL SCAPE. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL.