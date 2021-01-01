Stay insulated and warm this season with the SmartWool Intraknit Merino 250 Thermal Color-Block 1/4 Zip. It will be the first thing you grab when you need a warmer layer for your high-intensity, cold-weather adventures. 3D mapping results in near-custom fit and freedom of movement while ribbed elbows provide added durability. 100% Merino yarn provides the full power of Merino with unparalleled moisture management, insulation, thermoregulation, and odor control. 100% wool. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.