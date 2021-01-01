Introduction to Gluten Free Low Carb Diet: Gluten Free Cooking Tips Gordon Rock Author

It is estimated that one out of ten people has celiac disease and several more unreported cases of gluten sensitivity. It means that you eat your bagel now and you may have itchy skin rashes, diarrhea and migraine later on. Experts also recommend that going on a gluten free low carb diet is the best way to counter and prevent the complications brought about by Celiac Disease. On the first thought, going gluten-free is tough. Yes, it can be. It means you need to give up the whole wheat foods that you love - pasta, bread, muffins and cereals. But this Gluten-Free Diet book makes it easy for you to stay on the diet and have fun as well!Introduction to Gluten Free Low Carb Diet: Gluten Free Cooking Tips encourages and empowers you to observe a gluten-free low carb lifestyle. Since most bread, pasta, cereals, and other gluten-containing foods are also abundant in carbohydrates, it makes sense that going low-carb can help make this journey more successful. What's Inside the Introduction to Gluten Free Low Carb Diet: Gluten Free Cooking Tips book?We have prepared for you a wealth of easy-to-understand information, as well tips and hacks on how to live the gluten-free diet effectively. Inside the book, you will:• Understand Gluten, what it is and how it affects certain people.• Discover the ground rules for the Gluten-Free diet: what you can and cannot eat in order to prevent allergies, symptoms and complications brought about by gluten sensitivity.• Whip up your own delicious gluten-free recipes and choose gluten-free meals wisely when dining out. You never have to feel like you're missing anything!The Gluten-free diet also promotes low carb cooking which will not only prevent the occurrence of Celiac symptoms, but also promote weight loss as well. You don't need to look any further if you or any member of your family has gluten-sensitivity. We have the gluten-free cookbook made especially for you!