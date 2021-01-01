The Flexus Invictus is a unique T-strap sandal that is casual, yet elegant, with intricate detail that dresses it up. Beautiful embellished cutouts on metallic material feature geometric silver studs that play well with the airy pattern, giving it a jeweled look. An ankle strap with shiny buckle fastening with elastic and side wall stitched wedge sole make this beautiful sandal a pleasure to wear. Buckle closure. Contoured padded footbed. Round open toe silhouette. Low profile wedge. Synthetic upper. Leather and textile lining. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 5.5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 7.5-8), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.